A Lot Of People Are Still Illegally Downloading 'Game Of Thrones'

For the fifth consecutive year, “Game of Thrones” has been named the most pirated TV show on the internet. According to piracy tracking site TorrentFreak, the HBO series was the most downloaded show through BitTorrent ― a title it has held since 2012. At its peak, which was right after the Season 6 finale popped up online, 350,000 people actively shared an episode across several torrents. Although the site no longer reports download estimates in their yearly roundup lists (”due to various changes in the torrent index/tracker landscape”), the interest was pretty on par with last year’s numbers. AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was the second-most illegally downloaded show, while HBO’s newest hit “Westworld” landed in the third spot. And though it was reported earlier this month that Amazon’s automotive show “The Grand Tour” stole the crown from “Game of Thrones,” the series is actually seated at No. 10 on the roundup list. Still, it has the highest volume of piracy views for a British TV show in history and the highest level of piracy for a TV series in its first season through the first three episodes, according to Variety. Check out the most pirated shows of 2016 below: 1. “Game of Thrones” 2. “The Walking Dead” 3. “Westworld” 4. “The Flash” 5. “Arrow” 6. “The Big Bang Theory” 7. “Vikings” 8. “Lucifer” 9. “Suits” 10. “The Grand Tour”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx