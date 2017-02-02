A.R. Rahman talks up Toronto, the musicians life and a film that smells

Though he’s based on the other side of the world, A.R. Rahman has long enjoyed a curiously charmed relationship with Toronto.The innovative Indian composer first travelled here in 1996 to score Deepa Mehta’s Fire, the beginning of a fruitful three-film collaboration. In 2004, the stage spectacle The Lord of the Rings — scored by Rahman — made its epic debut at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, ultimately reeling in seven Dora Awards. In 2013 he was back, perhaps most improbably, to attend the dedication of his very own avenue in Markham: Allah-Rakha Rahman Street.Then there was 2008, when Rahman was present only in exhilarated spirit as Slumdog Millionaire, powered by the unforgettable soundtrack he produced, captured the imagination of TIFF-goers before going on to win eight Academy Awards, including two for Rahman’s music.“My agents were calling me and saying: ‘A.R., what did you write at the end? People are dancing, and they’re stuck on that song. What song is it? We have to promote this!’ ” he recalled with a laugh recently from India. “It all kick-started in Toronto.“There’s just something nice about Toronto.”Article Continued BelowWell, the latest local honour dedicated to the decorated Rahman — now the owner of two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe and, we presume, a load-bearing award shelf — is Ideal Dreams, a multidisciplinary tribute during which more than 100 artists will interpret the first 25 years of Rahman’s career in film with a mesmerizing musical and visual showcase Feb. 4 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.Rahman himself will be in attendance for the charity performance, one part of his partnership with the Canadian film and music distribution company Ideal Entertainment, which is also producing Rahman’s directorial debut short film Le Musk as well as 99 Songs, a feature-length romantic musical he wrote.Somehow, the busy Rahman found time to chat about his upcoming visit.