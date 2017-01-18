A Series of Unfortunate Events is clever, smug and prescient

The Show:A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 1, Episode 2 The Moment: “We’re all frightened”The brilliant, plucky Baudelaire children — tweens Violet (Malina Weissman) and Klaus (Louis Hynes), and baby Sunny (Presley Smith) — believe their parents died in a fire. They’ve been taken in — kidnapped — by Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), an evil actor who craves their fortune. Behind the scenes, mysterious good guys Jacquelyn (Sara Canning) and Gustav (Luke Camilleri) plot via phone.“Dr. Montgomery was supposed to be their new guardian,” Gustav says. “What went wrong?”“Mr. Poe listened to the advice of a consultant,” Jacquelyn says.Article Continued Below“A consultant!” Gustav exclaims. “Dear God, why would anyone listen to a consultant! The children must be frightened.”“We’re all frightened, Gustav,” Jacquelyn replies.Meanwhile in their attic chamber, Klaus and Violet talk. “Sunny must be so frightened,” Klaus says.