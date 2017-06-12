A toast to Centro, the centre of Torontos culinary universe: Govani

Rarely does a long-dead restaurant spark a showy sit-down to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its opening.But not every restaurant was Centro, “the splendid stunt on Yonge Street,” as Canada’s most notorious restaurant critic called it at the time. And not every joint, certainly, is significant enough to reboot a three-decade-old frenemy-ship.In his own barbed valentine to Franco Prevedello — the man behind Centro, known now as something of a “godfather of fine dining” here — Mark McEwan took to the podium at the special supper last week, where he wove the tale of another restaurant that he’d bought from the man of the hour. It was 1985, and that hotspot was called Pronto. During the transfer? A handshake deal that confirmed Prevedello wouldn’t go and open another place in the same hood. Not long later, Prevedello opened his oh-so-glittery Centro, just three blocks north of Eglinton.“I’d hawked my car,” McEwan told the room about purchasing that first resto. Years before he’d morph into superstar chef in his own right — the man at the helm of Top Chef Canada, and a chain of gourmet stores to his name — he even took all the money he’d been saving for his impending wedding, and put it into Pronto. Needless to say, Centro’s opening did not please him. “I was really pissed off,” he remembered.Article Continued BelowTo retaliate, Game of Thrones-style? McEwan opened another spot of his own, North 44. It’s still open, right across from the former Centro. The rest is culinary lore.“We’re good friends,” McEwan said of Prevedello minutes later, retaking his seat right next to mine at the dinner. Adhering, presumably, to the philosophy that a rising tide lifts all boats, he added: “Competition is good.”Part roast, part “memorial service . . . for someone who’s still alive” (as someone pssst’ed to me at the dinner), that was the nature of the Prevedello love-in, held in a civilized side-room at Arcadian Court.