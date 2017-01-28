'A Venerable Human Being': Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute To John Hurt

Celebrity fans and friends have paid tribute to actor John Hurt, who died at the age of 77 on Friday. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiefer Sutherland, Sharon Stone, Elijah Wood and J.K. Rowling, among many others, posted heartfelt messages on Twitter in honor of the British star, who is perhaps best known for his roles in “The Elephant Man,” “1984” and “Midnight Express.” So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017 John Hurt. Midnight Express. Nothing better. Ever.— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 28, 2017 What a fabulous actor, splendid voice and venerable human being. How sad to lose him. RIP John Hurt. Bri https://t.co/JpxM8XGml0— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) January 28, 2017 My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend.— Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017 God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being.— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017 Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017 JOHN HURT. Simply an inspiration to all of us artists. Hopefully he will influence many actors in the future for a long long time. pic.twitter.com/LDlB07CB58— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 28, 2017 John Hurt's Richard Rich in "A Man for All Seasons:" a paragon of heartbreaking human weakness & model for many of characters. #ButforWales pic.twitter.com/z6lUkpWBJZ— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2017 How fortunate we are to have lived in a world with John Hurt's rendition of "Jabberwocky". pic.twitter.com/qfOjxbgFsY— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 28, 2017 I loved John Hurt. I worked with him many times. A generous, funny and intelligent man.Brilliant actor. Great storyteller. Going to miss him— David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) January 28, 2017 John Hurt was one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. U will be missed— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017 So sorry to hear of Sir John Hurt's passing. A gloriously talented actor, one of the best, of this or any era. Rest in peace, sir.— Alfred Molina (@OfficialMolina) January 28, 2017 Another National Treasure Lost. #RIP John Hurt.— E L James (@E_L_James) January 28, 2017 RIP my dear friend John Hurt. You were an awesome talent, an amazing co-star, and a better friend…you will be missed by all who knew you— Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) January 28, 2017 No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed.— Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017 The death of legend John Hurt (not to mention the politics of the age) demand another viewing of 1984.— Cecil Baldwin (@CecilBaldwinIII) January 28, 2017 RIP John Hurt. Always great pic.twitter.com/rbPssFNVsy— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 28, 2017 So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt. R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/J2eMMBVNLB— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 28, 2017 RIP John Hurt "Archibald u speak! One must never underestimate the healing power of hatred!" Montrose in Rob Roy— Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 28, 2017 Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017 John was such a fine actor, one of the very best! My thoughts go out to his family. #RIPJohnhurt pic.twitter.com/Bwx9U2T9qh— Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) January 28, 2017 Dance until your feet hurt. laugh until your face hurts.

Dance until your feet hurt. laugh until your face hurts.

Act until your John Hurt. #RIPJohnHurt— Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) January 28, 2017 We are incredibly saddened to learn that Sir John Hurt has passed away aged 77: https://t.co/rIVKcr8tlc— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 28, 2017 We're sad to report the death of Sir John Hurt who so brilliantly played the War Doctor: https://t.co/mpKF1U9LFD pic.twitter.com/KrErgepsnd— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 28, 2017