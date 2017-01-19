Abigail Breslin Is Mad You're Mad She Hangs Out With Tiffany Trump

Abigail Breslin will be friends with whomever she dang well pleases. The “Scream Queens” actress received a lot of hate on social media after posting a photo with Tiffany Trump, the 23-year-old daughter of president-elect Donald Trump and Marla Maples. A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:24pm PST Fans slammed Breslin for hanging out with the president-elect’s daughter. “Whyyy feature the spawn of Satan in your photos!?” one follower commented. “Ok I’m not usually one to say anything but why is that scum rat in your life?” added another. Breslin, 20, addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, calling the hateful comments “honestly disgusting.” She clarified that while she did not vote for Donald Trump, she thinks Tiffany is a “wonderful and kind person.” A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:27pm PST Breslin also came for her commenters with a scornful series of tweets, reminding them not to judge someone by the actions of her parents. ALRIGHT Everyone commenting mean shit on my last insta, I have known Tiff for years she's a beautiful soul and regardless of ur (contd)— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017 Political views, do not take it out on her it is completely unfair— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017 Also I would like to ask every single person on here how they'd feel if they were persecuted solely based on the actions of their parents.— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017 Message received. Let Breslin and Trump hang out in peace.