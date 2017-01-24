Academy Awards Nominations 2017: Full List Of Oscar Nominees

The 2017 Academy Awards nominees have been revealed! Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, and Ken Watanabe joined Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs on Tuesday morning to reveal the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards. According to Complex, La La Land is now tied for the record of most nominations. It shares the record of 14 Oscar nominations with with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950). Arrival and Moonlight received eight nominations each, while Manchester by the Sea, Lion, and Hackshaw Ridge each received six. JUST IN: Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been announced #OscarNominationshttps://t.co/AEDXorWydxpic.twitter.com/W3FiiscGQG — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2017 Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington were nominated for nominated for best actor in a leading role, while Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep were nominated for best actress. Check out the full list of Oscar nominees below. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali, Moonlight Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea Dev Patel, Lion Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals Best Cinematography Arrival La La Land Lion Moonlight Silence Best Documentary Feature Fire at Sea I Am Not Your Negro Life, Animated O.J.: Made in America 13th Best Documentary Short Subject Extremis 4.1 Miles Joe’s Violin Watani: My Homeland The White Helmets Best Foreign Language Film Land of Mine, Denmark A Man Called Ove, Sweden The Salesman, Iran Tanna, Australia Toni Erdmann, Germany Best Live Action Short Ennemis Intérieurs La Femme et le TGV Silent Nights Sing Timecode Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge Ryan Gosling, La La Land Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic Denzel Washington, Fences Best Sound Editing Arrival Deepwater Horizon Hacksaw Ridge La La Land Sully Best Sound Mixing Arrival Hacksaw Ridge La La Land Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Best Production Design Arrival Fantastic Beasts Hail, Caesar! La La Land Passengers Best Visual Effects Deepwater Horizon Doctor Strange The Jungle Book Kubo and the Two Strings Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Best Costume Design Allied Fantastic Beasts Florence Foster Jenkins Jackie La La Land Best Makeup & Hairstyling A Man Called Ove Star Trek Beyond Suicide Squad Best Original Score Jackie La La Land Lion Moonlight Passengers Best Original Song “Audition,” La La Land “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls “City of Stars,” La La Land “The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana Best Original Screenplay Hell or High Water La La Land The Lobster Manchester by the Sea 20th Century Women Best Adapted Screenplay Arrival Fences Hidden Figures Lion Moonlight Best Animated Feature Kubo and the Two Strings Moana My Life as a Zucchini The Red Turtle Zootopia Best Animated Short Film Blind Vaysha Borrowed Time Pear Cider and Cigarettes Pearl Piper Best Actress in a Supporting Role Viola Davis, Fences Naomie Harris, Moonlight Nicole Kidman, Lion Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea Best Film Editing Arrival Hacksaw Ridge Hell or High Water La La Land Moonlight Best Actress in a Leading Role Isabelle Huppert, Elle Ruth Negga, Loving Natalie Portman, Jackie Emma Stone, La La Land Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins Best Directing Denis Villeneuve, Arrival Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge Damien Chazelle, La La Land Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea Barry Jenkins, Moonlight Best Picture Arrival Hacksaw Ridge Hidden Figures Lion Moonlight Fences Hell or High Water La La Land Manchester by the Sea BREAKING: #LaLaLand nominated for a record 14 Academy Awards, tying with Titanic and All About Eve!! Congrats #EmmaStone #RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/ug38X0WJxd — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) January 24, 2017 The 2017 Oscars will be held on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 5:30 p.m. PT. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the event. [Featured Image by Featureflash Photo Agency/ Shutterstock.com]