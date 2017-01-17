Eleven years ago, two young English actors landed a one-off gig: to entertain the crowds standing outside a London bookstore overnight waiting for the release of the sixth Harry Potter book.They delivered a five-minute comic speed-through of the highlights of the existing Potter series. It went so well that they expanded the material into an hour-long show and took it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. “And the rest is history,” says Daniel Clarkson, who plays all the other characters, while Jefferson Turner plays the bespectacled hero. The show, Potted Potter, has since incorporated all seven Potter books and grown to a length of 70 minutes. Producer James Seabright has toured it to London’s West End, where it’s been nominated for an Olivier Award; across the U.S. and Canada, and as far abroad as South Africa, Dubai, the Philippines — and a few cruise ships.The show made its North American premiere in Toronto in 2012, and Clarkson and Turner have such positive memories of the city and its audiences that they’re returning this week for the final performances in its current run at the Panasonic Theatre, taking over from actors James Percy, Joseph Maudsley, Scott Hoatson and Brendan Murphy. Article Continued BelowWhat do they think of the entertainment juggernaut they’ve created? “We can’t believe it in the slightest,” says Clarkson, “and each step along the way we believe it less. When we got to go to Edinburgh, that was great. A U.K. tour? Amazing. Then we went to the West End and had that lovely moment when you see yourself on a tube (subway) poster. And when we got this lovely offer to play in Toronto” — thanks to Starvox Entertainment’s Corey Ross, who’d seen the show in London — “we were like, we can’t believe this.”GTA spectators were a revelation, Turner says, because they “don’t have the same reservations as British ones. We said, ‘Oh, this is what audiences are meant to be like!’”