Actress Debbie Reynolds in hospital after possible stroke, media reports

Actress Debbie Reynolds has been taken to hospital with a possible stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, according to media reports. Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles emergency room on Wednesday afternoon after ambulances were called to the home of her son, Todd Fisher, reports the celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident. A source told the Los Angeles Times that Reynolds was complaining of breathing problems, the newspaper reports.A Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman told the Star that paramedics took an adult female from the neighbourhood where Reynolds’ son lives to Cedars-Sinai hospital in “fair to serious” condition, after crews were dispatched just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.Officials said they could not confirm the patient was Reynolds, citing privacy laws. Article Continued BelowReynolds and Todd Fisher were, according to TMZ, discussing funeral plans for Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday from a heart attack, at age 60.Todd Fisher did not answer a call or return messages from The Associated Press. Representatives for Reynolds did not immediately respond to inquiries.Extended family member Joely Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half sister, tweeted support for Reynolds on Wednesday evening:

