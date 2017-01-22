Actress Leslie Hope returns to theatre roots in Liv Stein

Even with a sizable resumé stacked with screen credits including 24, NCIS, Tyrant and Suits, Leslie Hope says she has seen a shift in the quality and quantity of roles directed her way.“As an older actor, or for an actor of a certain vintage, those opportunities become narrower,” says Hope, 51, whose filmography includes Talk Radio, Men at Work, Love Streams and Crimson Peak.“(For) women of a certain age, those opportunities may not necessarily be as available if you’re not at a certain level. So as an actor there was a sameness to what was coming my way.“I’m really grateful I get to make a living as an actor, but it wasn’t as much fun making it anymore.”After more than three decades living in Los Angeles, the Halifax-born Hope relocated to Toronto a few years ago as she pursued work as a director. She started attending Canadian Stage productions, reigniting her love for theatre in the process.Article Continued BelowHope stars as the title character in Liv Stein, which opens Tuesday at the Bluma Appel Theatre. The Canadian Stage production marks both the North American and English-language premiere of the acclaimed German drama by Nino Haratischwili.In the play, Hope portrays a celebrated concert pianist who abandons her craft, career and marriage after the death of her son, Henri. She is forced to confront past demons with the unexpected arrival of a budding young piano student who claims to have been Henri’s lover at boarding school.“I found the material really challenging and I thought, ‘If I’m going to act I might as well make it hard,’” Hope says of Liv Stein, which also features Stratford Festival veteran Geraint Wyn Davies.