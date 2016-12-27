Actress Tricia McCauley Found Dead In Her Car After Disappearance

After she went missing on Christmas day, actress and yoga instructor Tricia McCauley was found dead in her car in Washington, D.C., Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday. She was 46. McCauley’s body was found with signs of trauma in her white Toyota Scion near a CVS early Tuesday morning, after Newsham said someone tipped off police about a man driving the car. According to ABC7, the man was reportedly driving around with McCauley’s body in the car. Car found in 2200 block of M St. After taking man into custody police surrounded the back of the car a while & then took out a white sheet. pic.twitter.com/eDrlQmjk8J— Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) December 27, 2016 The suspect, who also robbed a CVS and assaulted employees around the same time McCauley disappeared, was taken into police custody. It does not appear that McCauley and the suspect knew each other, Newsham said. Below is a photo of the suspect, courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department: METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT The alleged suspect. McCauley’s brother Brian also confirmed the sad news about his sister in a Facebook post. “Tricia is gone, they have found her body,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your work, support and love. To all of her D.C. family, I know she truly thought of you that way, thank you for being there for her all these years. Hang on to each other.” Brian told ABC7’s Tim Barber that he became concerned about his sister after she failed to show up for a friend’s Christmas dinner and then missed a flight the following day. McCauley was a stand-in for Jenna Dewan Tatum on “Step Up”and starred in two short films, “The Paper Girl” and “Never Dream: The Beginning.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx