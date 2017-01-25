Actually needing Gwyneth Paltrows yoni pitches is a shot below the belt: Menon

No point in beating around the bush: in these scary times, with so many grave concerns, it’s comforting to know Gwyneth Paltrow is selling stone vagina eggs.I don’t know what goes on inside the headquarters of Goop, the lifestyle site she founded in 2008. I’m picturing glass walls and exotic orchids and Warhol sunset prints. It’s early in the New Year and Paltrow is perched behind a mahogany desk, staring down at two polished, ovoid rocks as she unbuckles her belt. “Hello, Quartz,” she says to one, shifting her gaze. “Hello, Jade.”A svelte underling, cradling a pricey Moon Juice smoothie laced with ethereal dust, approaches but Paltrow shoos her away with her eyes.Sustenance must wait. It’s yoni time.Article Continued BelowA few years earlier, at a party in Malibu, Paltrow was nibbling on goji berries when a guest tiptoed close enough to whisper, “I hate to bother you. But what is yoni?”Paltrow stared into the horizon. She thought about sharing the Sanskrit etymology or performing a sacred Hindu dance to pantomime the goddess Shakti. Instead, she dropped her chalice of berries and, with a dramatic swoop, grabbed her crotch: “THIS IS YONI.”Back in the present, Paltrow has emerged as a yoni maven. As Microsoft is to operating systems, or Chiquita is to bananas, Paltrow is to yoni. If you were born with a yoni, if you cherish your yoni, if you have disposable income to spoil your yoni rotten, Paltrow has suggestions.

