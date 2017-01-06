Adam Driver Remembers His 'Star Wars' Mom, Carrie Fisher

Whether you’re here or in a galaxy far, far away, it seems like the brightest star has always been Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher. Adam Driver, who plays Leia’s son in the “Star Wars” movies, took a moment to remember his intergalactic mom on Thursday’s “Late Show.” “She burns very bright and has such a great, very generous energy,” Driver told host Stephen Colbert. Her absence in upcoming films, he explained, is a loss for the “Star Wars” characters and the real-life actors. “To have her character not [be a] part ― not just who she is, her character in the movie, but her character kind of missing from a very small unit ― is a tragedy,” he said. Driver said the last time he saw Fisher was when the cast and crew finished filming “Star Wars: Episode VIII.” Fittingly, she was “on set being Princess Leia.” The tragedy of Fisher’s death has caused a disturbance in the Force ever since. However, the outpouring of love, tributes and heartfelt messages to Fisher and her family prove that forgotten, her impact will not be.

