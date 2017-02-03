Adam Lambert Is The Champion In This Queen Sing-Off With James Corden

Can anybody find me somebody to out-sing Adam Lambert? The former “American Idol” star stopped by “The Late Late Show” on Thursday to challenge James Corden to a good, old-fashioned sing-off. And while the late-night host might impress in the carpool lane, he was ultimately no match for Lambert’s pipes during a battle to determine who’d make the better Queen frontman. Accompanied by the iconic rock group’s original guitarist Brian May and its drummer Roger Taylor, the singing contestants belted out hits like “We Will Rock You,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust.” Queen is set to embark on a 25-city arena tour starting on June 23 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lambert, who has already completed two tours with the band, has been performing with Queen since 2011. Even as Corden kept fighting ‘till the end to compete with Lambert’s high notes, the champion was clear from the beginning. There were no hard feelings after Lambert’s victory, however, as the two closed the bit with a rousing rendition of “Somebody to Love.” Watch the battle above.