Adam West, star of 60s Batman TV show, dies at 88

LOS ANGELES—Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.West died Friday night after “a short but brave battle with leukemia,” the family statement said.West played the superhero straight for kids and funny for adults. He initially chaffed at being typecast after Batman went off the air after three seasons, but in later years he admitted he was pleased to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise by showing the character’s wide appeal.“You get terribly typecast playing a character like that,” he told The Associated Press in a 2014 interview.Article Continued Below“But in the overall, I’m delighted because my character became iconic and has opened a lot of doors in other ways, too.” He returned to the role in an episode of the animated The Simpsons.And more recently, he did the voice of nutty Mayor Adam West in the long-running Family Guy series.“He was bright, witty and fun to work with,” Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman to West’s Batman, said in a statement Saturday. “I will miss him in the physical world and savour him always in the world of imagination and creativity.”West attends a ceremony honouring him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 5, 2012. (Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images) In April 2012, West received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Born William West Anderson in Walla Walla, Washington, he moved to Seattle at age 15 with his mother after his parents divorced.