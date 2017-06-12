Affordable-housing project in Regent Park envisioned just for musicians

An enshrined “Toronto Music City” within Toronto, the self-professed “music city”? It’s just a derelict swathe of dirt at the moment, but there are plans afoot to turn the vacant property at the corner of Dundas St. E. and Sumach St. on the eastern edge of Regent Park into a 100-unit affordable-housing co-op for some of this city’s financially beleaguered musicians.The utopian vision for the building also includes a performance area, 10,000 square feet of soundproofed recording and rehearsal space, offices for the music industry and the not-for-profit community, “hot-desk space” for emerging companies and ready access to professional-development programming and educational opportunities within the same complex for artists looking to better their craft and their business savvy. Tenants would be able to avail themselves of all of it simply by virtue of living there.“It’s really about creating a safe space for creativity and a safe space where musicians can live, work and play and stay in Toronto,” says Andreas Kalogiannides, an entertainment lawyer who co-founded the non-profit Toronto Music City organization last year after a “fortuitous conversation” about the musical brain drain afflicting Toronto with Mitchell Cohen, the CEO of Daniels Corp., which has been overseeing the revitalization of the Regent Park neighbourhood for nine years.Cohen, a sometime musician and composer himself, was aware that skyrocketing rents and housing prices and the high cost of living in general in 21st-century Toronto were driving a lot of artists from the downtown. He wondered if there might be an opportunity to “keep some musicians living and working in Toronto” within the Regent Park redevelopment plan, says Kalogiannides. Article Continued BelowA steering committee of knowledgeable players from within the local music industry — musicians Zaki Ibrahim and LAL frontwoman Rosina Kazi and broadcaster George Stromboulopoulos among them — as well as representatives of community groups working in the Park was thus drafted last fall to advise on “all aspects of the development, including the look and feel of the space to details such as the soundproofing requirements and the amperage in the recording studios.”“We really did a deep dive into the requirements from the artists’ perspective and the industry’s perspective, what they would want to see in this building,” says Kalogiannides. “So we took that information and we incorporated that into the Daniels plans for what this space could be and we have those ready to go. At this point, though, it’s really a question of whether we can get the funding to make this dream a reality.”There’s the rub.