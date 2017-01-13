AGO screens HBO doc on iconic photographer Robert Mapplethorpe

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures: The new HBO doc Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures takes the latter part of its title from U.S. politician Jesse Helms’ infamous plea to his fellow senators to share his outrage over the work of an artist who would have savoured his greatest moment of infamy had he lived to see it. And given how many of those who knew him speak of the iconic photographer’s drive and ambition, it’s similarly unfortunate that Mapplethorpe — who died of AIDS complications in 1989 — didn’t witness the exponential spike in prices in the art photography market that he helped inspire.That said, the latest effort by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato — the directorial team behind The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Inside Deep Throat — strongly suggests that Mapplethorpe lived as hard and as fast as he could in his 39 years on Earth. Their film charts his eventful trajectory from his early days as an aspiring New York scenester alongside girlfriend Patti Smith — who wrote of their relationship in her memoir Just Kids — to his conquest of the art world thanks to his celebrity portraits, his gorgeous flower pictures and, of course, his far more graphic representations of the gay BDSM subculture Mapplethorpe frequented. Even now, 28 years after his death, many works presented here remain most definitely NSFW even if they do command exorbitant prices at auction houses. Again, the artist would be pleased to know his work retains its power to shock. Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures plays Jan. 18-28 at the AGO’s Jackman Hall.Past Life: The year’s first selection for the TJFF’s monthly Chai Tea and a Movie program, Past Life is a mystery thriller about two sisters living in 1977 Jerusalem who discover some very discomfiting truths about their father’s Holocaust experiences. Based in part on a wartime memoir by Dr. Baruch Milch, the latest feature by well-esteemed Israeli director Avi Nesher earned many warm notices when it premiered at TIFF last September. It returns for two screenings on Jan. 15 at Cineplex Empress Walk. Article Continued BelowLeonard Cohen on screen: Though he generally eschewed acting opportunities aside from a bit part as a nefarious French secret agent on Miami Vice (it’s true!), Leonard Cohen had no lack of screen presence in the many memorable documentaries about the man, beginning with 1965’s Ladies and Gentlemen: Mr. Leonard Cohen. Donald Brittain’s NFB classic — which plays as part of Tower of Song: Remembering Leonard Cohen, a series at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema — captures the young poet and novelist shortly before he embarked on his musical career. It screens in a program of other Cohen-centric shorts on Jan. 18. The Bloor series also has I’m Your Man (Jan. 13 and 19), which mixes archival and new interviews with Cohen with performances by admirers like Nick Cave and U2, and Bird on a Wire (Jan. 14), Tony Palmer’s bracing study of Cohen on tour in Europe in 1972. And though Cohen doesn’t actually star in McCabe & Mrs. Miller, his songs are a crucial element in Robert Altman’s wistful 1971 revisionist western, which plays Jan. 17.Director X: It takes a far more disciplined interviewer than me to refrain from asking for Director X’s take on the Drake-Rihanna-J-Lo love triangle when he visits TIFF Bell Lightbox for an onstage conversation. Thankfully, it’ll be Cameron Bailey handling those duties for the event, which will keep the focus on the filmmaker and video director’s Toronto upbringing (back when he was known as Julien Christian Lutz), his work with music superstars like his pal Drake, and his recent feature debut, Across the Line. You’ll learn everything you needed to know about “Hotline Bling” on Jan. 19.In Brief:

