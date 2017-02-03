Akin Collective buys artists space and time

Sunlight floods the cool, bright-white studio space on the second floor of 1485 Dupont St., filling it with the warm glow of a winter morning. Here, amid a half-dozen squares of varying sizes carved neatly into the concrete floor, you can catch a glimpse of an endangered urban species in Toronto: the artist. Last seen in any numbers along Queen St. W., then West Queen W., and then Parkdale, Bloordale and beyond, their numbers have thinned and scattered further afield with each migration. Some say they’ve found more favourable habitat in Hamilton these days, though sightings are more anecdotal than quantifiable.As the central portion of Toronto has shifted, block by block, from rough-and-tumble disused warehouse and factory building to shiny glass condo towers and chain-brand Irish pubs, the artist’s natural habitat – big spaces, indifferent landlords, low rent – has been rapidly vanishing. Forced migration has always been the urban artist’s lot, from Yorkville in the ’60s to Queen and Spadina in the ’70s and ’80s, to Parkdale in the ’90s and early oughts, but never quite like this. To call it a crisis is a simple statement of fact. City council more or less confirmed that this week, when it formally asked the Ontario government to alter its tax code to benefit landlords who use their buildings as cultural incubators, not just fallow development opportunities. “You just can’t find anything, literally, anything,” said Shayna Stevenson, a ceramic artist. “It’s just so expensive; there’s just no way.” Except here, on Dupont St., where Stevenson and her partner, Jen Collins, run Keep Company, their ceramic business, out of a light-filled corner partly bordered by fresh plywood walls, painted white. Article Continued BelowIt’s their corner, but the expanse of floor space just outside it – about 3,000 square feet, all told – is under the larger umbrella of Akin Collective, a unique and growing enterprise in the disappearing landscape of affordable studio space in the so-called creative city. Akin, with its 19,000 square feet across four buildings, most in the city’s traditional west-end hot zone of artistic production (a new property added just this week, at Victoria Park and Eglinton Ave. in the east, bucks the trend) counts 160 members and a longlist of pent-up demand. Small-scale artists at all stages of their careers patiently wait for their own corner to come up, which given the expanding Akin empire seems likely to be sooner than later. What makes Akin different from the typical landlord is that they’re tenants themselves. Started by Oliver Pauk, an artist, and Mike Dellios, a furniture designer, in 2008, Akin began to realize there was strength in numbers.