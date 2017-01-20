Al Gore optimistic global warming can be solved as he screens new doc: Howell

PARK CITY, UTAH—On a day when headlines reported yet another year of record high temperatures on Earth, environmental crusader Al Gore came to the Sundance Film Festival with some good news: global warming can be solved.“We’re going to win this,” the former U.S. vice-president told a cheering Eccles Theatre audience Thursday night, which earlier had given him a standing ovation. So much meaningful progress has now been made in the fight against global warming, he said, “no one can stop it” — meaning that climate change deniers like incoming U.S. President Donald Trump won’t succeed in their efforts to take the planet’s rising temperatures off the to-do lists of politicians worldwide.Gore was speaking following the world premiere of An Inconvenient Sequel, a followup to the Oscar-winning 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, which chronicled Gore’s decades of efforts to make global warming an urgent priority for the world’s politicians and regular citizens.Gore’s hinted that even Donald Trump may be rethinking his stance as a global warming denier, despite the fact — to Gore’s dismay — Trump has appointed climate change skeptic Scott Pruitt to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.Article Continued BelowGore met with Trump shortly after the incoming president’s election last November and while the substance of the discussion is confidential, it appears Trump was impressed by the weight of evidence Gore presented that the relentless burning of fossil fuels and other pollutants have greatly warmed the atmosphere above our heads.“I’ll tell you, over the years there have been a lot of people who started out as deniers and who have changed over time,” said Gore, his hair now much greyer that it was when his first film premiered at Sundance.“Whether (Trump) will or not, remains to be seen. This story has many chapters to unfold.”