Alan Thicke's Wife Says She Feels 'Gut-Wrenching Sadness' After His Death

Tanya Callau Thicke, wife of the late Alan Thicke, remembered her husband in a heartbreaking statement just a week after the TV icon’s untimely death. “It is with gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” she told People magazine. “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.” Callau Thicke added, “Yesterday, along with my stepsons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning” The 69-year-old actor died last week after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, Carter. Over the weekend, Thicke’s family and friends ― as well as his “Growing Pains” TV family (Leonardo DiCaprio, Kirk Cameron, Joanna Kerns, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller) ― remembered him at his emotional memorial. “So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure,” Dolly Thicke, the late actor’s daughter-in-law, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, noting that his son Robin Thicke, as well as Bob Saget, Bill Maher and Alex Trebek also spoke. Thicke’s sons remembered their late father with emotional posts on social media: Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost one of it's finest. You are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time. pic.twitter.com/ZQd2NZMTx4— Carter Thicke (@CarterThicke) December 14, 2016 Miss you Pops. The best A photo posted by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:34am PST A photo posted by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:57pm PST

