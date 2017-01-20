Alec Baldwin Mimics Donald Trump Once More At New York City Rally

Alec Baldwin couldn’t help himself. The Hollywood star channeled Donald Trump once again in front of 25,000 protesters at the anti-Trump “We Stand United” rally near Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday night. Although Baldwin wasn’t wearing the suit or wig that he’s used in his portrayal of the president-elect on “Saturday Night Live” in recent months, he still managed to throw effective shade at Trump by repeatedly referencing his alleged ties to Russia. Alec Baldwin mocks President-elect Donald Trump during a protest rally in New York pic.twitter.com/SNwV9Fi1dE— ITV News (@itvnews) January 20, 2017 “I just want to say, I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time,” Baldwin said, as Trump. “I have to go to the bathroom. I have to pee. But I’m holding it in, I’m holding it in, I’m not gonna pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight, I’m gonna hold it in ‘till I get there.” “And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have a really, really long pee,” he continued. “Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.” This land is your land. This land is my land. Thanks to all who came out. #WeStandUnited A photo posted by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PST Baldwin later turned serious and urged the crowd to “never lay down” in resisting Trump and his administration. He also encouraged demonstrators to tell their children what was happening. “They’re never too young for you to teach them about what’s going on here,” Baldwin said. “They’re never too young for you to teach them what a real American is.” Thousands filled CentralParkWest tonight to tell Trump he's not going to get away with any of it. (Pic: me w/ DeNiro) pic.twitter.com/mkMZ5yR2T2— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2017 Singer Cher and actors Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore and Marisa Tomei also appeared at the event, which filmmaker Michael Moore and actor Mark Ruffalo helped organize. Related Coverage Bill Maher Has A Very Important Message For People Interviewing Trump Bookies Offer Yuuuge Odds On Trump's Impeachment Within 6 Months Colbert Ridicules Trump For Taking Off His First Weekend Redditors Imagine If Obama Tweeted Like Trump