Alec Baldwin Trolls Donald Trump With Russian-Language MAGA Cap

Alec Baldwin spent much of 2016 trolling Donald Trump. And 2017 is shaping up to be no different. The Hollywood actor shared this selfie of himself wearing one of the president-elect’s “Make America Great Again”-style hats to Instagram on Friday. But the phrase was written in Russian. A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:26am PST Although Baldwin did not caption the image, it’s believed to be in reference to Trump’s reported reverence for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has not yet commented on the picture, but we’ll update this story if and when he has his say. After all, he’s not been shy in blasting Baldwin’s portrayal of him on “Saturday Night Live” in the past ― having said the actor’s impression of him “stinks” and calling for the “boring and unfunny” show, which he himself hosted in 2015, to be scrapped. On Friday, Trump also took pot shots at action movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger over the ratings dip that “Celebrity Apprentice” has endured since the latter took over as host. Related Coverage 'Timmy' Kimmel Explains How The Truth Works To Trump Bill Maher Rips Donald Trump’s ‘Opposite Land’ Cabinet Picks Joe Biden Trolls Trump In Bittersweet Post-Election Meme

