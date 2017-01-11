Alec Baldwin Will Play Trump On ‘SNL’ The Day After The Inauguration

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump will officially become president of the United States. Alec Baldwin and “Saturday Night Live” are ready for it. While promoting his ABC game show “Match Game,” Baldwin revealed to Extra, “We’re gonna play him the day after the inauguration; I’m doing ‘SNL’ the day after the inauguration.” He added, “Trump is our head writer. He just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.” Baldwin expressed similar sentiments in an interview on radio’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” last year, noting Trump is “the head writer of his own comedy routine.” The actor has also opened up about what it’s like getting into character as the business-man-turned-politician, telling The New York Times in December it was all about the “puffs” or pauses Trump takes when he gives speeches. “I see a guy who seems to pause and dig for the more precise and better language he wants to use, and never finds it,” Baldwin told the paper. “It’s the same dish — it’s a grilled cheese sandwich rhetorically over and over again.” We guess that means we’ll be getting a whole lot of grilled cheese for the next four years …

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx