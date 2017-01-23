All-female horror anthology XX premieres to cheers at Sundance

PARK CITY, UTAH—Most people would say the main purpose of horror film is to scare the bejeebers out of us.Not the women behind XX, the first all-female horror anthology, which had its world premiere early Monday at the Sundance Film Festival. They see fright films as a form of empowerment and advancement.“It was created in direct response to the lack of opportunities for women in film particularly in the horror genre,” Toronto writer/director Jovanka Vuckovic told a packed and cheering audience at the Library Theatre, which braved a very dark and snowstormy night to attend the midnight screening.“We’re very, very happy that you’re all here to share this historic moment with us . . . I think that the horror genre is badly in need of new perspectives and women have that to offer in spades.”The films had three rules, said Vuckovic, who is also one of the producers of XX: they had to be written by women, directed by women and star women in key roles.Article Continued BelowVuckovic, an award-winning filmmaker whose first short The Captured Bird was executive produced by horrormeister Guillermo del Toro, wrote and directed The Box, the first of the four mini-terrors, each about 20 minutes long, bundled in XX. The anthology is scheduled for a Feb. 17 theatrical release. Filmed in Toronto, The Box begins aboard a crowded TTC train where a frazzled mother (Natalie Brown) is taking her two young children, a son and a daughter, home for supper after an exhausting day of fun. They sit next to an odd little man holding a large present, brightly wrapped in red paper, who offers a peek inside to the curious son. What happens next needs to be seen, not described, but it’s not out of place to mention that a scene from Night of the Living Dead will pop up on the family’s TV screen later that night.The other shorts are The Birthday Party by Annie Clark, alias the pop star known as St. Vincent, making her directorial debut; Don’t Fall by Roxanne Benjamin, who made her directing debut with the male-dominated 2015 horror anthology Southbound; and Her Only Living Son by Karyn Kusama, whose groundbreaking female boxing film Girlfight won the 2000 director’s prize at Sundance.