All We Need In This Cold World Is Idris Elba

Idris Elba always comes through when you need him. In the new movie “100 Streets,” he plays a former rugby star trying to keep his life together in the wake of marital woes. Because he is the king of charisma, Elba seems like consummate father, attentive husband and dutiful hunk all in one ― even if his character’s personal life is actually crumbling. He’s Idris Elba! “100 Streets” depicts a love triangle involving Elba’s rugby luminary, his wife (Gemma Arterton) and his wife’s lover (Tom Cullen), also picking up on the lives of several others who enter their London orbit. The movie opens in theaters and premieres via on-demand platforms Friday. The Huffington Post has an exclusive clip below.

