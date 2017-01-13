Amazon Launches Its Own Anime Streaming Service

Amazon expanded its video streaming offerings on Thursday by rolling out Anime Strike, its very own anime streaming platform. For $4.99 per month, Amazon Prime users in the U.S. can choose from popular anime series like “Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga,” as well as movies like “Akira” and Strike exclusives like “Scum’s Wish.” New content will be added weekly. The platform is the latest addition to Amazon Channels, the website’s collection of standalone streaming channels ― including HBO, Starz, Cinemax and Showtime ― that Prime members can pay for. “There wasn’t an offering that’s been made available in other platforms that would meet our customers’ needs,” Michael Paull, vice president of digital video at Amazon, told The Hollywood Reporter about the decision to include an adult anime channel. Anime is already popular among Western audiences ― but the live-action adaptation of “Ghost in the Shell,” starring Scarlett Johansson, hitting theaters later this year is expected to push it more into the mainstream.

