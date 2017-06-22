Ambitious, shaggy En avant, marche! pulls off some magic moments at Luminato: review

En avant, marche!By Alain Platel, Frank Van Laecke and Steven Prengels of Les Ballets C de la B and NTGent. Until June 24 at the Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front St. E. luminatofestival.com or 416-368-4849.Forward, march! The command in the title evokes military precision and a linear sense of purpose, but it can’t contain the careening energy of this large-scale theatre/music/dance piece currently playing at the Bluma Appel Theatre as part of the Luminato Festival. Article Continued BelowIt’s a collaboration between two Belgian performing arts companies (NTGent and Les Ballets C de la B), joined by Toronto’s Weston Silver Band. On one level, it tells the simple story of an aging trombonist (the accomplished Flemish actor Wim Opbrouck) who’s dying of mouth cancer. The setting, interpreted literally, is a brass band’s rehearsal. A narrative frame introduced in the first minutes allows us to understand the production as the trombonist’s morphine-induced hallucination. His comic grappling with a demotion to cymbals player stands in for his struggle to accept his mortality. Some might find the cymbalism a bit heavy-handed. A better way to approach the show is as a piece of contemporary post-dramatic performance: an occasion for a bunch of things to happen that will evoke strong feelings and thoughts but may not add up completely, and which will address the audience directly and attempt to create a unique feeling of liveness and community. The seeming aimlessness of the entrance onstage of seven central musicians (members of the Belgian company) is galvanized when two nice middle-class ladies (Griet Debacker and Chris Thys) strip off to reveal spangly majorette uniforms, and start snapping dozens of wooden chairs open.