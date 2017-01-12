'American Horror Story' Has Officially Been Renewed For Seasons 8 And 9

Good news, “American Horror Story” fans: FX has just renewed the series for two more seasons, Entertainment Weekly reports. That means you can keep those theories coming all the way into 2019. “We’re extending it out of trust and goodwill but also, Ryan [Murphy] made a commitment that he would continue to run that show and that he would be involved as he has been in the past with … designing and building the show from the ground up,” FX CEO John Landgraf said, per EW, at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Thursday. The news comes a few months after “AHS” was picked up for a seventh season, which will reportedly air this fall. Details about the upcoming season “will be shrouded in super secrecy,” Landgraf said. Seeing as Murphy kept us in the dark about the Season 6 theme (”Roanoke”), it comes as no surprise he’ll keep us guessing for Season 7. We do know, however, that it will be “a modern-day story.” Murphy also confirmed series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have signed on to return. As for seasons 8 and 9, Landgraf doesn’t have any details. “I honestly couldn’t tell you what Seasons 8 or 9 [could] be, but I can only tell you that I’m really excited about Season 7 and I’m utterly confident that Seasons 8 and 9 will be equally original and interesting,” he said. As long as Paulson comes back for all three seasons, we’ll be watching. A Jessica Lange return couldn’t hurt, either.

