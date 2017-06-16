American Idol reboot hitting bum notes even before it starts

Earlier this week, ABC announced upcoming auditions for the American Idol reboot, tentatively scheduled to launch early next year. But if that gave you the impression that everything is going swimmingly, The Hollywood Reporter published a big Ryan Seacrest profile, packed with details about his disastrous negotiation to return as Idol host after 15 seasons on the Fox series.It’s one of several signs that don’t look promising for the return of the hit singing competition show. Here’s what has happened since ABC officially confirmed that Idol will be back.The Seacrest situationAfter ABC won the rights to reboot Idol, the network was going to make a splashy announcement at its upfront presentation in May to confirm Seacrest as host, according to THR. Except executives actually used the occasion to declare that pop star Katy Perry had just signed on as a new judge.As it turns out, producers from Fremantle North America had offered Perry an absurd $25-million (U.S.) salary — and then returned to Seacrest with an offer that was lower than what he made on the show the first time. As THR put it, “Shock quickly turned to anger: Was this what 15 years of service got him?” and Seacrest’s reps said he was no longer interested.Article Continued BelowAfter some ABC damage control and an increased salary offer (a total of more than $10 million), it looks like Seacrest will probably sign on, THR reports. But it’s certainly not a good public look for the show.Kelly Clarkson defected to NBCLast month, journalist Richard Rushfield — who wrote a book about Idol — reported why producers threw $25 million at Perry: They panicked after losing Clarkson, one of Idol’s best success stories and its first season winner, as a judge. Rushfield said Clarkson was the first choice, but before she signed a contract NBC’s The Voice offered her much more money to be a coach and she promptly jumped ship.