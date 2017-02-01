Amy Schumer Speaks Up For Chuck Schumer After Trump's 'Fake Tears' Accusation

On Monday, President Donald Trump accused Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of shedding “fake tears” over the plight of refugees banned from entering the country after Trump’s executive order. The president mocked the senator, asking whether he’d hired an “acting coach.” By Tuesday, he still hadn’t let up his bullying, tweeting a message calling the senator “Fake Tears Chuck Schumer.” In a message posted to Instagram following Trump’s tweet, Schumer’s star comedian cousin, Amy Schumer, came to his defense, first with some tough love. “I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue,” the comedian wrote. “He can’t help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice.” The outspoken “Trainwreck” actress ― who was one of many celebrity participants at the recent Women’s March ― also called on her followers to join efforts to resist the president’s executive order as she anticipates other future civil rights violations by the new administration. “Tell your friends who say ‘I’m just not political’ that that doesn’t cut it anymore,” Schumer wrote. “If you live somewhere where youve never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn’t really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people,” she stated. This is what he was thinking about at 621am. This was his tweet after his first soldier died. Also 8 Yemeni women and 7 children died and trump called the raid "successful" Also I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can't help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice. Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions. His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same sex adoption and all our other nightmares. We can't get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted. We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say "I'm just not political" that that doesn't cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other's rights. Tell your sheltered friends to wake up and help. If you live somewhere where youve never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn't really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn't letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help. A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:04am PST While they don’t exactly run in the same circles, the comedian previously teamed up with her senator cousin to call for a new approach to gun control after a shooter killed two people at a “Trainwreck” screening in 2015.