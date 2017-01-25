Andy Cohen Really Wants Kellyanne Conway To Be A 'Real Housewife'

Andy Cohen is “obsessed” with Kellyanne Conway. The executive producer of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise went on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday night and discussed his love for Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and present presidential counselor. Kellyanne Conway, I am begging her to just consider a spot on the ‘Housewives’ if she gets bored. She’d be amazing. Andy Cohen “Kellyanne Conway, I am begging her to just consider a spot on the ‘Housewives’ if she gets bored,” Cohen told Meyers. “She’d be amazing.” “She’d be such a great ‘Housewife,’” Meyers agreed. Earlier in the interview, Cohen and Meyers talked about Conway’s use of the term “alternative facts,” which she used to describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s lies about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowds in a statement to NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Cohen called Conway’s alternative facts statement his “favorite statement ever made in the history of ever” and said he wouldn’t be surprised if “Real Housewife” Lisa Rinna used the term in the upcoming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. Cohen also compared Conway to a former “The Real Housewives of D.C.” cast member Michaele Schon (then Salahi), who made headlines when she and her former husband crashed a state dinner at the White House in 2009. The Washington Post via Getty Images Michaele Salahi, left, and then-husband Tareq as they crashed a state dinner at the White House in 2009. Cohen pointed out that not only do the two women look alike, but both had a knack for dodging straightforward questions by spinning information. Here’s just hoping that if Conway does decide to do the show, she wears her amazing inauguration day outfit in the opening credits.