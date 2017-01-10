Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt To Supposedly Handle Divorce In Private From Now On

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will handle their divorce proceedings in private from now on, according to a joint statement released late Monday. For the sake of their six children, the couple states they have agreed to seal all court documents pertaining to the case and use a private judge. While Pitt is reportedly seeking joint custody, Jolie has sought sole physical custody of the children in proceedings that have played out publicly since news of the split broke in September. Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services in November. “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement reads, People reports. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” it concludes. So far, the actors have not shown any sort of united front as details of their contentious divorce have played out in tabloids. Last month, Pitt requested that the couple’s custody documents be sealed and accused Jolie of having “no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives.” In response, Jolie’s lawyers filed documents agreeing to keep the case private but responded stating Pitt was “terrified that the public will learn the truth.” For its part, Hollywood seems to have reserved judgement of the case, giving Pitt a strong round of applause in his surprise appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

