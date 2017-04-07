Ann-Margret loved hanging with the (old) boys on Going in Style set: Q&A

When screen legend Ann-Margret matched moves and wiles with “the boys” early in her 56-year career, it was with the studly likes of Elvis Presley (Viva Las Vegas) and Steve McQueen (The Cincinnati Kid).The Swedish-American singer, dancer and actress once even serenaded JFK. She sang “Happy Birthday” to him in 1963, the year after Marilyn Monroe’s famous warble.Lately, however, when Ann-Margret speaks of “the boys,” she’s happily referring to famous men of a certain age — a certainly much older age than before. Guys like Michael Caine, 84, Alan Arkin, 83, and Morgan Freeman, 79, who she stars opposite in Zach Braff’s codger caper comedy remake Going in Style, which arrives in theatres Friday. “I call them ‘the boys’ because they’re just so darn cute,” says the actress, a youthful 75, from a New York promotional stop.“The theme of this movie is friendship, all through the years — and also the fact that just because you hit a certain age, that doesn’t mean you’re dead.”Article Continued BelowShe had previously teamed with senior superstars Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, both now deceased, for the 1993 comedy hit Grumpy Old Men and its sequel Grumpier Old Men in ’95. And she’s been married for the past half-century to Roger Smith, star of the hit 1950s-60s TV detective series 77 Sunset Strip. They’ll celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next month.So Ann-Margret certainly knew what she was getting into with Going in Style, in which she plays the love interest for one of the elder gents: