Annette Bening goes back to the future in 20th Century Women role

In 20th Century Women, writer/director Mike Mills’ follows his male-centric and semi-autobiographical Beginners with a film celebrating the female side of his family.It centres on Annette Bening’s Dorothea, a chain-smoking single mom in her mid-50s in the swinging California of 1979. She’s raising her 15-year-old son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), whom she had late in life and doesn’t quite know what to do with. Her tenants and visitors in the rundown Santa Barbara mansion she nominally heads offer life advice good and bad, with two women in particular — Greta Gerwig’s punk-loving Abbie, 24, and Elle Fanning’s rebellious Julie — acting as life coaches to the mixed-up lad.It’s a well-crafted and observant drama that features honest looks at romance, sexuality, and above all: womanhood. And Bening steps into the character of Dorothea with the same worldly authority she brought to her lauded roles in American Beauty, The Grifters, The Kids Are All Right and husband Warren’s Beatty’s recent Rules Don’t Apply.On the line from L.A., Bening spoke with the Star about her latest character creation and the pressures of women in the 21st century:Article Continued BelowAn interesting aspect of this movie is in 1979 you were about the same age, 24, as Greta Gerwig’s Abbie. She’s playing who you were back then, in a sense, while you’re playing a woman who could have been your mother.That’s right. I was that age exactly. That’s why when I read the script, it just shook me. Because I felt like I had never read a story that was placed in my own world and had been contextualized it for me in such a heartfelt, interesting way.Does it make you feel a little bit like a time traveller?

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx