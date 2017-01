Imagine Annette Bening’s dulcet voice guiding you through life. Billy Crudup knows what that’s like firsthand, as evidenced in the above clip from “20th Century Women.” The scene ― exclusive to The Huffington Post and its parent company, AOL ― features Bening as a single mother in 1979 California and Crudup as a handyman renting a room in the boarding house she runs. “20th Century Women,” one of 2016’s best movies, expands to wide release on Friday.