Apocalypse Now, the game why stop the bad ideas there?

One must give the gang of designers currently trying to turn Apocalypse Now into a video game its due: they’re a brave lot.Not only is Francis Ford Coppola’s weighty Vietnam epic long on art and symbolism and short on the sort of all-guns-blazin’ action that might immediately suggest its entertainment value as a game — the film’s creation was fraught with sufficient real-life drama to merit its own film. Also, the movie is the very definition of bloated. If Apocalypse Now: The Game does indeed become a reality, can we expect something like 900 hours of play in the original version, followed down the road by a “redux” upping it to 1,500? Will the process of creating that game be so exciting in and of itself that it will eventually inspire Hearts of Darkness: The Game? Anyway, they’re trying. Coppola’s own American Zoetrope Studios has even given its stamp of approval to the developers now seeking $900,000 via Kickstarter to make this thing happen over “a wide variety of platforms” by 2020. “We want your help because the traditional game publisher system won’t let this happen,” explains the note on the Kickstarter page, underwritten by a list of industry pros who’ve previously worked on hits like Fallout: Las Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. The game, they go on to explain, will give you the chance to re-create Capt. Benjamin Willard’s journey up the Nung River to locate and kill renegade Col. Walter Kurtz, “as seen through a survival horror lens in which players with limited resources face unspeakable terrors.” Fun!At least Apocalypse Now makes more sense as a game than, say, My Dinner with Andre — which The Simpsons memorably imagined years ago, complete with “Trenchant Insight” and “Bon Mot” buttons on the console. And if this ambitious scheme works, imagine what cinematic properties will be ripe for plundering next by the game industry.Article Continued BelowFerris Bueller’s Day Off. Stay one step ahead of Principal Rooney as you work your way through a series of ever-more-challenging missions, from sneaking your girlfriend out of school to taking control of a parade float and successfully karaoke-ing along to the Beatles’ “Twist and Shout” to outwitting your wily sister in a climactic final race through the streets of suburban Chicago home. Bonus: you can actually play as “Sausage King of Chicago” Abe Froman. Citizen Kane. Spoiler alert: this adaptation of the layered, moody Orson Welles classic is just a sled-racing game. Withnail & I. Dodge cow patties, marauding bulls, menacing poachers and predatory Uncle Monty in the rustic British countryside of the late 1960s while maintaining optimum health and alertness by consuming a delicately balanced diet of pills, powders, smokes and booze. Power up with fuel and wood.