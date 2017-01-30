In the new Vancouver-shot science fiction thriller Beyond, actor Burkely Duffield’s character wakes up from a coma after 12 years.He is a 26-year-old man with the personality of a 14-year-old boy. He also discovers he has superpowers.It’s a tough acting gig: Canadian Duffield (House of Anubis) has to channel the naiveté of a Tom Hanks in Big while also playing what is essentially a mutant superhero from Heroes: Reborn. “(The) two big roots of that show are maintaining that genuine innocence, sort of adolescence that he has and maintaining it in situations, but as well as getting that sci-fi element, which is fun,” Duffield says.“For me it’s amazing, every scene, there are parts of it that are a struggle … Would it be something new to him, how would someone react to this situation?”Article Continued BelowThe series premieres on ABC Spark Monday at 9 p.m. in a two-hour premiere; it has already been picked up for a second season.The 24-year-old actor (his sister is singer Victoria Duffield) has never played the lead role in a series before, and seemed genuinely overwhelmed to see his face plastered on a billboard on Sunset Boulevard when he arrived in Los Angeles. “I’m still in shock. My friends are like, ‘What the hell, you’re on a billboard? What is this show anyway?’ ”