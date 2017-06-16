Are hot summer blockbusters going cold?: Howell

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, but it’s not too soon to wonder if it’s already over for the season’s blockbuster movies.I can’t recall a year when so many of the hot tickets of the warm months went cold so fast. Week after week has brought at least one new blockbuster contender to multiplexes, only to be greeted with box-office results that for the most part range from disappointing to dismal.The Mummy, Baywatch and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword are outright bombs, both with critics and North American audiences (global response offers some financial respite).Alien: Covenant, The Fate of the Furious and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales have been middling successes, not so much critically but with the most loyal devotees of these long-running franchises. These movies are all well past the sell-by date of their original appeal.By my reckoning, the only two clear blockbuster winners so far this season are Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with Wonder Woman being the best of the lot. It’s also set numerous records, among them the most successful domestic opening ever for a film directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins) and the smallest first-to-second-weekend attendance decline for a modern superhero movie.Article Continued BelowThis situation may change soon. Cars 3 is out this weekend and looks likely to score with Disney/Pixar fans. Later this month Despicable Me 3 and Transformers: The Last Knight might also be blockbuster winners.I have my doubts, though. You’ll recall that last summer also saw a lot of blockbuster failures, with Ghostbusters, Jason Bourne, Independence Day: Resurgence and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows among the many movies that failed to excite imaginations and cash registers.We may have finally reached the stage, more than four decades after Jaws created the concept of the wide-release phenomenon, where summer blockbusters are beginning to fade into the sunset.