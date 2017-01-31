Ariana Grande And John Legend's 'Beauty And The Beast' Duet Makes It Debut In New Trailer

When it was confirmed that Ariana Grande and John Legend would be singing the “Beauty and the Beast” theme song, we couldn’t wait to hear it. Well, it’s finally here. On Monday, Disney released the final trailer for its live-action remake of the classic tale as old as time, giving us a taste of Grande and Legend’s duet. As we expected, the two sound great together (just as good as ― or dare we say, better than ― Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson). We got goosebumps. “Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters on March 17.