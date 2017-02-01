Ariana Grande Just Dropped The Best Lyric Video For 'Everyday'

Ariana Grande has been topping the charts with her singles and wowing us with fiery music videos like “Side to Side,” “Dangerous Woman,” and “Into You.” On Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer dropped a full lyric video for the track “Everyday,” which features Future. Most lyric videos tend to be just that ― lyrics on a screen. But since this one shows Grande mouthing the lyrics to the entire song, it’s so much more fun. YouTube/Ariana Grande It’s great seeing Grande’s bubbly personality front and center. We’ll be waiting for a full music video to come out for this new track ― something tells us it’ll be on blast all year. Catch the full lyric video below. Related… Ariana Grande & John Legend Are Officially Recording 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme The 'Pitch Perfect' Cast Just Had The Most Awkward Reunion Ever Camila Cabello's Cover Of 'Say You Won't Let Go' Is Raw Power