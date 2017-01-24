Arkansas TV station cut explicit story out of The Bachelor

On Monday night’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelor, contestant Raven Gates told quite the explicit anecdote about walking in on her ex-boyfriend having sex with another woman. But viewers watching on affiliate KATV in Little Rock didn’t get to hear about it.Gates, a 25-year-old fashion boutique owner, hails from Hoxie, Arkansas, about two hours north of Little Rock, so you would think that audience in particular would be interested in hearing what she had to say. After the episode, Gates tweeted that her story was “censored” in Central Arkansas and urged fans to find the clip online.Viewers report that as Gates started telling the tale, the show cut to a commercial break and picked up again just as the story was over. The station blamed a technical mix-up. In an interview, KATV general manager Mark Rose called it “truly one of those unfortunate errors.” He said that Gates’ anecdote was cut because the master control department — which preps the shows and puts the timing sheets in for each program — entered the wrong time, so a commercial break accidentally ran during the show’s content.“I’m obviously not pleased (with) what happened,” Rose said, calling it a “pure and simple” mistake. Not only did it happen on one of the station’s most popular shows, he added, but it was especially unfortunate that it occurred during a scene featuring an Arkansas contestant. “We’re trying to put things in place so it doesn’t happen again.”Article Continued BelowThe conversation started after Gates was selected for a “one-on-one” date with the Bachelor, Nick Viall. During these dates, contestants typically share some of their background and the more gory the details, the better. Over drinks at an art museum, Gates explained that her last serious relationship ended because she walked in on her boyfriend cheating on her. Viall pressed for more details. “Um, I’m ashamed to say this, but I’m just gonna be honest,” Gates started.She explained that her boyfriend’s colleague called her one night to report that her boyfriend, a doctor, was making out with another woman at a bar. In a rage, Gates drove to his apartment in Little Rock, where she kicked down his bedroom door and found her boyfriend and the woman having sex. She explained this all to Viall in graphic language, reporting that she threw her boyfriend off the bed and started beating him with the woman’s stiletto shoe.“So, just to recap, they’re both naked,” Viall said.