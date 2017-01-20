Ashton Kutcher Is Trending On Twitter Because Everyone Thinks They're Being Punk'd

MTV’s version of “Punk’d” went off the air in 2012, but some think Donald Trump’s inauguration might just be part of one big revival episode. Ashton Kutcher started trending on Twitter Friday as Trump prepared to be sworn in as POTUS, because some people thought there was still some chance Kutcher was just playing a joke on us all. I hope we're all on an episode of Punk'd and Ashton Kutcher is going to come out during trumps inauguration #InaugurationDay— Cody Pitman (@codypitman_) January 20, 2017 What if at the inauguration Ashton Kutcher just walks out on stage and yells "AMERICA, YOU JUST GOT PUNK'D"— TJ Faeth (@Have_Faeth) January 19, 2017 Maybe tomorrow we find out that all of this just was one really long episode of Punk'd. I'm ready for the end now @aplusk— Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) January 20, 2017 When you keep looking until the bitter end for Ashton Kutcher to come running out. pic.twitter.com/JQbg7Mfeuq— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) January 20, 2017 This is the worst episode of Punk'd I've ever seen #Inauguration— Brandon Perna (@BrandonPerna) January 20, 2017 Watching the Inauguration on TV praying for Ashton Kutcher to show up. Come on…..any minute now…..— Inkpenbandit (@InkpenBandit) January 20, 2017 The only person that needs to attend the inauguration is Ashton Kutcher, because this has got to be the most intense episode of Punk'd yet.— Vontaze Salt (@jetski85) January 20, 2017 [Jan. 20th, Inauguration Ceremony]

*Trump starts to get sworn in*

*Ashton Kutcher pops out of nowhere*

"Welcome to the Punk'd revival!"— Dory (@Dory) January 14, 2017 Crazier things have happened, right? MTV