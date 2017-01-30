Ashton Kutcher Opens SAG Awards By Calling Out Trump's Immigration Ban

Celebrities initially came out to the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards to celebrate the amazing performances television and film had to offer this year. But, thankfully, they ended up using the stage to spread a message of hope in a time of sorrow. Actors, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of “Orange Is the New Black,” took the time to call out President Donald Trump’s executive order, aiming to block the entry of Syrian refugees and impose a de facto ban on travelers coming from several Muslim-majority countries. The first to take on the issue was Ashton Kutcher, who opened the award show with a pro-immigration message that had the crowd roaring. “Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.” WATCH: Ashton Kutcher opens #SAGawards with pro-immigration statement pic.twitter.com/dxevjHyjaz— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017 After his on-air statement, Kutcher took to Twitter to explain why he felt the need to speak out. “If standing for the America that doesn’t discriminate makes me a left wing actor who is out of touch. Fuck it,” he tweeted. “As an American I respect my president but I do not respect this policy. #ABetterWay. I believe in protecting borders. I believe is enabling safety and security but we do so with honor. We are Americans. #ABetterWay. This isn’t no nonsense policy this is no sense policy. #ABetterWay.” Earlier on Sunday, Kutcher shared his outrage over what is happening in the country on social media, explaining that his wife, Mila Kunis, came to America on a refugee visa. My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017 Let’s hope more public figures spread the word and try to make a difference.