Assessing Nineteen Eighty-Four 140 characters at a time: Menon

As Donald Trump moved into the White House, George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four shot up the bestseller lists. Vinay Menon imagines how Trump might react on Twitter.Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Wow, 1984 hit No. 1 on the book charts this week thanks to your new president! First Dow 20,000, now this. Thank you!!!Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrumpFound a copy of 1984 in my desk at Oval Office. Obama must have forgot it. I didn't know they had books in Kanya! Great desk!Donald J. Trump RETWEETEDYour side LOST! "@StillWithHer79845 It's spelled K-E-N-Y-A, you illiterate stooge!!!"Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump