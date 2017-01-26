At the galleries: Of tanks, transparency and nasty women

OngoingTony Romano, New Work 2014-16: In the early 1940s, the Ford plant in Windsor, like many of its kind, was repurposed from car production to tank-making for a growing war effort overseas. In the peace that followed, Ford turned back to making Fords, and their car-sized war machines — iron boxes on heavy steel tracks, used as troop transports — were turned to more practical purpose, like moving logs on lumber-licence land in Ontario’s North. When Tony Romano found one in 2014, long past its lumber-hauling days, it began an entirely different kind of transformation. In the front room of the Clint Roenisch Gallery, a film, complete with a cutesy-sad Buster Keaton-esque score, shows the little tank being gently butchered by Romano himself, with various parts being melted down and remade into finial wrought iron. Nearby, in a kindly reversal similar in tone to the blossoms inserted in gun barrels by 1960s flower children, a photograph shows the curving forms refit as decorative railing for the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in Romano’s hometown of Whitby — the artist, in his way, giving back in peaceful reclamation. Transformation is the purpose, and the soul, of much good art and Romano’s poetic practice — if you need a label, Romantic Conceptualism seems to fit — is a multifarious embrace. The big reveal lies in the large gallery just beyond, where the room has been refashioned as a cobalt-lined jewel box of sorts, cradling the tank’s dismembered bits in a lovingly precious embrace. The rough forms hewn from the war machine’s hide, painted white, yellow or red, recall the fanciful cobbling of Picasso, who remade broken fragments of everyday objects into evocative, warmingly humane figures, or the jagged kit-bashing of David Smith. While each enact a transformative process from junk to the sublime via an intensive labour right on the surface, Romano separates himself with his battle-weary source material. It infuses his finished product with something even more elusive than beauty: hope. Article Continued BelowAt Clint Roenisch Gallery, 190 St. Helens Ave., until Feb. 18 Laurie Kang, Line Litter: In the shared basement space of Franz Kaka, innovative not just for the work it shows but for the ingenuity it employs to show it (its splits rent with another like-minded gallery, Towards, on a month-on, month-off basis) a snaking curl of steel stud wall wobbles the logic of the standard white cube. It’s an installation by Laurie Kang, and destabilization is the goal. Along its curves, soupy, flesh-tone photograms — photographic paper exposed to light, in this case haphazardly — cling to the structure at various points, bearing x-ray images of human vertebrae stacked in the more conventional structure of a spine. And here, structure is what’s being wobbled in more ways than one: The solid, rigidly reliable backbone is nonetheless at the mercy of imaging technology, rendering it visible, vulnerable, indiscrete, a fact Kang foregrounds by leaving it awash in its antithesis, a primordial, entropic stew. Things bodily have a way of balancing out — skeletal scaffolds serve as handy meat-hangers for our less-solid bits, but even this can be seen through and maybe even past — a point Kang’s disobediently structure neatly makes.