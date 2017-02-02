Attention Drake: There's A Reason Jennifer Lopez Dates Younger Men

No one exactly knows what’s going on between Jennifer Lopez and Drake these days (how many fireside cuddle sessions does it take to make it official?), but at least now we have some insight into why the singer seems to be attracted to men of the younger variety. (Sidenote: like she needed a reason to be into this.) Speaking with W magazine for their March 2017 issue, Lopez shared that there’s something about younger guys that appeals to her as a 47-year-old pop diva/legend/actress/national treasure. “Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super insecure,” she said. “And then it flips: Men get super insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful.” W Magazine Lopez has been linked to a number of men that have skewed younger, like her 29-year-old on-and-off-again boyfriend, Casper Smart. The two went their separate ways last summer, but were spotted spending time together as recently as Monday during a “girls night out” in Miami. And, yes, Drake just turned 30, but he was on “Degrassi,” which essentially means he’s a teenager forever. The two singers sparked rumors of a possible fling in December, while they were working on a reported music collaboration. Things got real, however, when videos of the two dancing and kissing at a pseudo prom party ― they were king and queen obviously ― made the internet rounds. A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST The “Love Make the World Go Round” singer suggests that women and men peak physically at different times. Lopez, for one, admits she never was at peace with her body earlier in her career, but has nothing but love for herself now. “I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way — I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age,” she said. “And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.” And for the boys of any age who think they can woo Lopez with fancy cars or diamond necklaces, there’s one thing to keep in mind: her love don’t cost a thing.