Attica exhibition reveals a flashpoint that feels all too familiar now

It wasn’t the point, or even the intention, shrugs Gaelle Morel, the chief curator of the Ryerson Image Centre. How could it be, with exhibitions planned a year or more in advance? But on a recent morning this week, she had to allow that the moment for the gallery’s new suite of exhibitions, Power to the People, about the historical oppression of black people at the hands of police and the state, was opportune indeed. “It’s timely, certainly,” she said, and if the occasion for the show’s sudden currency was a happier one she might have allowed herself a smile. Instead, with the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, with his alleged history of racial discrimination, rabid promises of law and order, disdain for protest, however peaceful, and abhorrence for freedom of speech, scheduled just days after the show’s opening, there’s little comfort to be taken in a show largely concerned with the pounding that African Americans have taken at the hands of the state when its newest ruler seems poised for more of the same. That in mind, Power to the People is a powderkeg historical display of what happens when inexcusable discrimination against an entire segment of society becomes entangled in the rule of law, and an explosive reminder about what happens when any group, be it racial, cultural, political or otherwise, has their ability to speak for themselves repressed. (To bring us right up to the here and now, the gallery has teamed with Toronto-based Black Artists’ Network Dialogue for an adjunct exhibition at the Gladstone Hotel, opening Feb. 2, featuring three contemporary Toronto photographers and their work around systemic police discrimination). To its tremendous credit, it goes much further than the standard social-documentarian convention: framed photos of this protest, that resistance figure. It’s built largely around the September 1971 uprising at Attica, a New York state prison where inmates — then, as now, overwhelmingly black — began to demand more humane treatment (“We are men: we are not beasts and we do not intend to be beaten and driven as such,” reads a reasonable-sounding statement prisoners had prepared for the media). Article Continued BelowThe statement came after prisoners had violently assumed control of the prison, overwhelming guards with baseball bats and sheer numbers. Their first act, to insist on media coverage of what came next (they demanded a breadth of newspaper and TV agencies be present for negotiations) was remarkably prescient, and shifted the Attica uprising from unnerving protest to cultural moment. Here, the typical news images are counterbalanced with an array of amateur photos, many anonymous, some by police, of the uprising’s ugly aftermath: of prisoners stripped naked and paraded through the yard, or forced nose-down in the muddy yard or, more chillingly, a series of corpses in prison-issue garb, splayed on the damp ground. The echo here rings clearly right up to the here and now, where the phone camera in every pocket and police cruiser has played a vital role in making visible the transgressions of officialdom, particularly against African Americans. Take your pick: Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge in July, Terence Crutcher in Tulsa in September, Alfred Olango in San Diego just a few days later.