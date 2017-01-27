Austin Mahone Says Somethin' To The Mahomies About Finally Releasing His Debut Album

Listen up, Mahomies. The wait for Austin Mahone’s debut album is nearly over. In December, the pop star released his newest mixtape “ForMe+You,” a collection of eight new tracks featuring the likes of Pitbull and 2 Chainz, fusing Mahone’s signature pop sound with new R&B sensibilities. But fans are still clamoring for his first full-length album that’s been in the works for years. During an interview with The Huffington Post on Build Series Wednesday, Mahone teased a release window for the currently untitled album and acknowledged how patient his fans have been throughout the process. “I can’t really tell you what it’s is going to sound like ‘cause I’m literally just getting into it,” he explained. “It’s gonna come this year. I’ll tell you that. I know I’ve been saying that every year, but it’s for real coming out this time. I’m literally starting the process now.” As for why he’s continually delayed the release, the 20-year-old wants to make a good first impression, as his sound is continually evolving. “I think it’s really just finding the music that I really can connect with and I feel like these are the songs that people are going to love,” he said. “I’m still growing as an artist. I’m still growing as a producer, as a writer, so I want my project to be the best that it can be. I don’t want to put out something that’s half good … I want to make sure that it’s fire before I put it out to the world.” In the meantime, “For Me+You” will have to satiate fans’ appetite for more Mahone. And If he had to recommend one song off the mixtape, it’s “Double Up” because of the “soul behind it.” Watch Austin Mahone’s full Build Series interview below: