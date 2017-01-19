Austra steps into a perceived troubling future with new album, tour

The moment that Toronto electro band Austra completed its world tour to support its sophomore album, Olympia, its lead singer and songwriter Katie Stelmanis hit the books and began a voracious reading cycle.“I had felt that music had consumed my life for the previous five years and I really just wanted to exercise other parts of my brain,” Stelmanis said last week in a phone interview. “So I really did get into reading, which doesn’t really sound like a big deal, but I hadn’t read a book since high school.“I started making a list of all the books that I had read, because I was able to see this quantifiable gain in my smartness every time I read a book. I tried to read as many as possible.”It wasn’t the only activity Stelmanis undertook during her performance hiatus, which officially ends this Friday with a Mod Club kickoff to a 53-date world tour that concludes in Brussels in April. There were French and Spanish language studies, ballet lessons and cooking as she moved from Montreal to New York to Mexico City before returning to Toronto.But the books she read directly informed much of the subject matter in the 11 songs on Austra’s third album, Future Politics, also out Friday.Article Continued BelowMusically, it’s an album full of nuanced, throbbing synthesizers, brisk dance rhythms and Stelmanis’s angelic, operatic-inspired warbling. Lyrically, it’s a big-picture observation of social concerns ranging from capitalism to the environment, mentioned in such songs as “Future Politics,” “Utopia,” “Gaia,” “Freepower” and “Beyond a Mortal.”Katie Stelmanis became a bookwork following a world tour and emerged from the period with a forward-looking new album, Future Politics, by her band Austra, to be unveiled on Jan. 20 with a show at the Mod Club. (Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star) | Order this photo “It was the culmination of a few years of basically reading stuff,” Stelmanis explains. “The first book that got me into all these subjects was the Naomi Klein book This Changes Everything and that kind of inspired me to read more about neo-liberalism. I got really into reading David Harvey and his books A Brief History of Neo-Liberalism and Rebel Cities, and from there it just seemed to me like the major problems in the environment were in a large part due to capitalism, essentially and the way that our economy works.“So I became obsessed with reading about post-capitalism. . . . That’s kind of where the cards of Future Politics came from.”