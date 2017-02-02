Author Bharati Mukherjee dies at age 76

Indian author Bharati Mukherjee, part of a Canadian and American literary power couple with her husband writer Clark Blaise, died Saturday in New York at 76. Mukherjee, who was born in Kolkata, is known around the world for her books including The Middleman and Other Stories, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction, that deal with immigrant life and trying to create a new identity for oneself — something she knew well from the experience of her own life. “She was an early writer dealing with the kinds of tensions that we’re still dealing with today,” said Iris Tupholme, her editor at HarperCollins Canada. “She was elegant and glamorous and dignified and determined.” Blaise also shared some of his feelings with the Star. Article Continued Below“I find myself adopting a Hindu world view (she was not at all religious), meaning that the soul is eternal, but the external wrapping is ephemeral,” Blaise wrote in an email. “I don’t want her ashes. I won’t be keeping her clothes. I’m trying to hold on to her soul, which is found in her books and essays. I know my memories of her are not transferable, and will disappear with me.”Mukherjee and Blaise met at the highly regarded Iowa Writers Workshop where both were studying. After what can only be described as a whirlwind courtship — all of two weeks — they were married in 1963 (she defied her parents’ wishes of an arranged marriage) and a few years later moved to Canada. They put down roots in Montreal and became an integral part of Canada’s flourishing literary scene, counting among their friends Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje and Alice Munro.